1 / 7 A volunteer welds an anti-vehicle obstacle during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Lviv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near a factory and a store that were bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv. (Image: AP)



4 / 7 A factory and a store burn after having been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 A civilian train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city of Zhytomyr, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (Image: Reuters)