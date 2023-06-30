17-year-old's death in police shootout leads to riots in France

SUMMARY Clashes intensify in France following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre. More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers injured as the government struggled to restore order on a third night of unrest.

As the unrest in France escalates in the wake of the tragic shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre, clashes between protesters and authorities have reached a critical point. The situation grew even more volatile when a fire broke out at an Olympic pool under construction in Paris. Meanwhile, the government faced significant challenges in restoring order, with over 600 arrests made and at least 200 police officers injured during the tumultuous events of the third night. (Image: Reuters)

Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in French streets overnight. Armored police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teen identified only by his first name, Nahel. (Image: AP)