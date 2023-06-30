CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld News17 year old's death in police shootout leads to riots in France

17-year-old's death in police shootout leads to riots in France

17-year-old's death in police shootout leads to riots in France
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 3:26:14 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Clashes intensify in France following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre. More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers injured as the government struggled to restore order on a third night of unrest.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

As the unrest in France escalates in the wake of the tragic shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre, clashes between protesters and authorities have reached a critical point. The situation grew even more volatile when a fire broke out at an Olympic pool under construction in Paris. Meanwhile, the government faced significant challenges in restoring order, with over 600 arrests made and at least 200 police officers injured during the tumultuous events of the third night. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in French streets overnight. Armored police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teen identified only by his first name, Nahel. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X