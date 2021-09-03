  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Richest women in the world: From MacKenzie Scott to Jacqueline Mars, here's the top 10 list

View as Slide Show Image

Richest women in the world: From MacKenzie Scott to Jacqueline Mars, here's the top-10 list

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Richest women in the world: From MacKenzie Scott to Jacqueline Mars, here's the top-10 list

Check out the top-10 richest women in the world in 2021, according to Forbes