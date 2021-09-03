Richest women in the world: From MacKenzie Scott to Jacqueline Mars, here's the top-10 list

Check out the top-10 richest women in the world in 2021, according to Forbes
Forbes recently released its list of billionaires around the world for 2021, which rose by 660 to 2,755 individuals and there are 10 women billionaires who rank within the top 80. Overall, 328 women made it to the prestigious list and added $570.7 billion to their total wealth of $1.53 trillion. Check out the top-10 richest women in the world in 2021, according to Forbes. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 10 | Gina Rinehart | Billionaire Rank: 78 | Net wealth: $22.2 billion | Source of income: Mining (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Abigail Johnson | Billionaire rank: 74 | Net wealth: $23.3 billion | Source of income: Money Management (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Yang Huiyan and family | Billionaire rank: 55 | Net wealth: $28.6 billion | Source of income: Real Estate (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Susanne Klatten | Billionaire rank: 54 | Net wealth: $28.6 billion | Source of income: BMW, Pharmaceuticals (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No 6 | Miriam Adelson | Billionaire rank: 51 | Net wealth: $29.6 billion | Source of income: Casinos (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Jacqueline Mars | Billionaire rank: 45 | Net wealth: $32 billion | Source of income: Candy, Pet Food (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No 4 | Julia Koch and family | Billionaire rank: 29 | Net wealth: $45.4 billion | Source of income: Koch Industries (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No 3 | MacKenzie Scott | Billionaire rank: 22 | Net wealth: $55.6 billion | Source of income: Amazon (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Alice Walton | Billionaire rank: 16 | Net wealth: $67.8 billion | Source of income: Walmart (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers and family | Billionaire rank: 11 | Net wealth: $90.8 billion | Source of income: L'Oréal (Image: Reuters)