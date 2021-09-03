Richest women in the world: From MacKenzie Scott to Jacqueline Mars, here's the top-10 list



1 / 11

Forbes recently released its list of billionaires around the world for 2021, which rose by 660 to 2,755 individuals and there are 10 women billionaires who rank within the top 80. Overall, 328 women made it to the prestigious list and added $570.7 billion to their total wealth of $1.53 trillion. Check out the top-10 richest women in the world in 2021, according to Forbes. (Image: Shutterstock)