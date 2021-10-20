0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Recapture of Belgrade, death of Gaddafi and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 20

View as Slide Show Image

Recapture of Belgrade, death of Gaddafi and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 20

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Recapture of Belgrade, death of Gaddafi and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 20

From the end of German occupation of Belgrade to the death of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on October 20.