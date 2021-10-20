Recapture of Belgrade, death of Gaddafi and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 20

[caption id="attachment_1371151" align="alignnone" width="1024"] 1944 - In World War Two, Russian and Yugoslav forces captured Belgrade from German forces. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_8494221" align="alignnone" width="1280"] 1964 - Herbert Hoover, who served as 31st president of the United States from 1929-33, died. (Text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9295921" align="alignnone" width="1024"] 1986 - Likud party leader Yitzhak Shamir took over as Israeli prime minister from Labour's Shimon Peres under a 1984 power-sharing arrangement. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9841621" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 2002 - Iraq began to release political prisoners under an unprecedented amnesty issued by Saddam Hussein to inmates and exiles to mark his 100 percent win in an election. (Text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11161492" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 2011 - Ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi killed in his hometown of Sirte. (Image & text: Reuters)[/caption]