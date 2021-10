1 / 6 1943 - Italy declared war on its former Axis partner Germany in World War Two. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1990 - St Basil's Russian Orthodox cathedral next to the Kremlin in Moscow hosted its first service for more than 70 years. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2006 - China's former first lady Wang Guangmei, persecuted during the chaotic 1966-76 Cultural Revolution with her husband, President Liu Shaoqi, died aged 85. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2008 - US economist Paul Krugman, a well-known critic of the Bush administration for policies that he argues led to the current financial crisis, won the 2008 Nobel prize for economics. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2013 – A stampede that occurred near the Ratangarh Mata Temple in Madhya leads to the death of 115 devotees and injure more than a hundred people. (Image: AP)