Rafael Nadal was born & Muhammad Ali died — check what else that happened on June 3 down the ages

Rabindranath Tagore on June 3, 1915, was granted knighthood by the British government for his contributions to literature.

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, released the 3 June 1947 Plan or the Mountbatten Plan, which detailed the plan for the Independence of India and Pakistan and the Partition.

INS Nilgiri 1972, first India built modern-age warship, was commissioned by the Indian Navy.

Operation Blue Star, the military operation in 1984 to deal with militants in the Golden Temple, is launched.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is born on June 3, 1986.

The Chinese Communist Party in 1989 ordered military troops to force protestors out of Tiananmen Square, leading to the Tiananmen Square Massacre the next day.

Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja on June 3, 2000, played their last ODI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match, before they were banned over a match-fixing scandal which was later overturned.

Serbia and Montenegro on June 3, 2006, ceased to exist as Montenegro announced its independence.

American boxer and one of the greatest sportspersons of all time, Muhammad Ali died at 74 from septic shock on June 3, 2016.