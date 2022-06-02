Rafael Nadal was born & Muhammad Ali died — check what else that happened on June 3 down the ages



1 / 9 Rabindranath Tagore on June 3, 1915, was granted knighthood by the British government for his contributions to literature. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 9 Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, released the 3 June 1947 Plan or the Mountbatten Plan, which detailed the plan for the Independence of India and Pakistan and the Partition. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 9 INS Nilgiri 1972, first India built modern-age warship, was commissioned by the Indian Navy. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 9 Operation Blue Star, the military operation in 1984 to deal with militants in the Golden Temple, is launched. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 9 Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is born on June 3, 1986. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 9 The Chinese Communist Party in 1989 ordered military troops to force protestors out of Tiananmen Square, leading to the Tiananmen Square Massacre the next day. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 9 Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja on June 3, 2000, played their last ODI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match, before they were banned over a match-fixing scandal which was later overturned. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 Serbia and Montenegro on June 3, 2006, ceased to exist as Montenegro announced its independence. (Image: Shutterstock)