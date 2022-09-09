Queen Elizabeth II: Major milestones in her 70 years reign

SUMMARY Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday after being 70 years in power - the longest monarch in Britain's history. During her tenure, she witnessed 15 Prime Ministers. Let's have a look at the various milestones during her seven decades long rule

1 / 6

No. 1 | Queen Elizabeth became monarch in 1952. Over a little more than a decade, she witnessed four British Prime Ministers including Winston Churchill.

2 / 6

No. 2 | The Queen witnessed four Prime Ministers between 1963 to 1976. The period witnessed Britain joining EEC, which later became the EU.

3 / 6

No. 3 | Queen Elizabeth witnessed one of the strongest prime ministers in Britain's history - Marget Thatcher. Thatcher, popularly known as the Iron lady, led the country into Falkland's war against Argentina.

4 / 6

No. 4 | Britain witnessed turbulent wars in the early 2000s with its campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq. Queen Elizabeth also witnessed personal loss after Princess Diana's death in a car crash.

5 / 6

No.5 | The era of the 2010s also witnessed some turbulence with Britain's decision to move out of the EU.

6 / 6

No. 6 | Queen Elizabeth saw two Prime Ministers in her last three years - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss