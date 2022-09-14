In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II's final journey: Coffin placed at Westminster Hall

SUMMARY The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried to the Houses of Parliament by a horse-drawn gun carriage, trailed by mourning family members, as she departed Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday. The late monarch's casket will lay in state for four days until its burial on Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to pass by.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II. (Image: Reuters)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London. (Image: Reuters)

Britain's Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, watches as a procession carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace. (Image: Reuters)

Members of the Royal Family, (left to right) the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

People gather on the day the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards prepare to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, to Lie in State following a procession from Buckingham Palace. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Image: Reuters)

People started queuing in the streets late on Tuesday to be one of the first to file past the coffin when the official lying in state period begins later on Wednesday. Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died. (Image: Reuters)

Police personnel surround The Mall in London as they watch over crowds who have gathered for the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (Image: Reuters)

Grenadier Guards gather in a line outside Buckingham Palace from where the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be carried in procession to Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Following the Queen's death last week at her holiday residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her casket was brought to Edinburgh for a series of heartfelt rites before being flown back to London late Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Tens of thousands of spectators lined the 14-mile (22-kilometer) route in heavy rain, and automobiles stopped on typically busy roads to watch the well-lit hearse slowly drive through the dark towards Buckingham Palace, prompting applause and cheers. (Image: Reuters)

After a journey from Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II's hearse arrives at Buckingham Palace. Along with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, King Charles III and Queen Consort led the family in greeting the cortege at the palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were also present. (Image: Reuters)

The coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is carried by pallbearers from the Royal Air Force Regiment. The casket passed in front of the Royal Regiment of Scotland as they displayed a Royal Salute. The coffin is taken to the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport for the last flight from Scotland to London. (Reuters)