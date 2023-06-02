Prince Harry to become first British royal to appear in court since 1890s: All you need to know

SUMMARY Harry and more than 100 other people are suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids. The lawsuit accuses MGN of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.

Prince Harry will testify at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). (Image: Reuters)

He will be the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s. (Image: Shutterstock)

Harry and more than 100 other people are suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids. (Image: Shutterstock)

The lawsuit accuses MGN of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011. Those involved include actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who simply had a connection to high-profile figures. (Image: Reuters)

They say journalists or private investigators commissioned by MGN carried out phone-hacking on an “industrial scale”, obtained their private details by deception and carried out other illicit acts to find out information about them. (Image: Shutterstock)

Senior editors and executives knew and approved of the behaviour, according to the claimants’ lawyers. MGN is contesting the claims and denies senior figures were aware of wrongdoing. It also argues some of the lawsuits were brought too late. (Image: Shutterstock)

Harry was selected at an earlier hearing as one of four test cases for the trial which began on May 10. (Image: Reuters)

Phone hacking is the illegal interception of voicemails on mobile phones. (Image: Shutterstock)

Harry says 140 stories which appeared in MGN papers were the result of phone hacking or other unlawful behaviour. (Image: Shutterstock)

His lawyers said the intrusion led to the breakdown of his relationship with his long-term girlfriend Chelsy Davy. (Image: Reuters)

In other documents released at the outset of the trial, MGN admitted there was evidence that private investigators had been instructed to unlawfully gather information about three of those involved in the test cases, including Harry. (Image: Shutterstock)

The MGN case is one of four that Harry is currently pursuing at the High Court against British newspapers. (Image: Reuters)