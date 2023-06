SUMMARY Harry and more than 100 other people are suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids. The lawsuit accuses MGN of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.

Prince Harry will testify at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). (Image: Reuters)

He will be the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s. (Image: Shutterstock)