Prince Charles to become King; a look at who are next in line of succession

SUMMARY Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Thursday. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, has now become King Charles III. With his ascension to the throne, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is now next in line to ascend the throne. The royal title in the United Kingdom passes down under the laws of absolute primogeniture, which were established in 2015 after the Succession to the Crown Act, 2013 was passed. Here’s a look at the order of succession for the UK’s throne as it stands right now.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge | (40) S/O King Charles III and Princess Diana

Prince George of Cambridge | (9) S/O Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton (Image source: https://www.royal.uk/)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge | (7) D/O Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton (Image source: https://www.royal.uk/)

Prince Louis of Cambridge | (4) S/O Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image source: https://www.royal.uk/)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | (37) S/O King Charles III and Princess Diana

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor | (3) S/O Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle (Image source: https://www.royal.uk/)

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor | (2) S/O Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew, Duke of York | (62) S/O Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Princess Beatrice | (34) D/O Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie | (32) D/O Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex | (58) S/O Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip



Others in line for succession: Sienna Elizabeth (1) D/O Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

August Brooksbank (1) S/O Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank

James, Viscount Severn (14) S/O Prince Edward and Countess Sophie Rhys-Jones

Louise (18) D/O Prince Edward and Countess Sophie Rhys-Jones