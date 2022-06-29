From Joe Biden to Justin Trudeau, PM Modi met these world leaders at G7 summit



1 / 10 The 48th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) will end today. Hosted in Germany’s Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, the summit is attended by leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Germany, the current host and president of the G7 also invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used this opportunity to meet with his international counterparts on the sidelines of the summit. Here’s a look at the leaders he met during the summit. (Image: PTI)



2 / 10 US President Joe Biden | PM Modi met with President Joe Biden just months after the two had met on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) meet. (Image: PTI)



3 / 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | PM Modi held his first bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart for the first time in four years on the sidelines of the summit. (Image: PTI)



4 / 10 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen | PM Modi met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the executive arm of the European Union. The two discussed issues like stronger trade ties, cooperation to mitigate climate change, emerging technologies and cultural linkages among others. (Image: PTI)



5 / 10 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | PM Modi was also welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz despite early reports indicating that Germany was thinking of not inviting India over its stance on the Russia-Ukraine invasion. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 French President Emmanuel Macron | PM Modi was seen having tea with President Emmanuel Macron just a month after the two met in Paris. (Image: PTI)



7 / 10 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa | PM Modi discussed matters of trade, defence, and food security with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Germany’s Schloss Elmau. (Image: PTI)



8 / 10 Argentine Republic President Alberto Fernandez | PM Modi held his first bilateral meeting with his Argentinian counterpart to discuss issues like investment, agriculture, climate action and food security. (Image: PTI)



9 / 10 Indonesian President Joko Widodo | PM Modi met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to expand bilateral cooperation. (Image: PTI)