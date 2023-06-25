PM Modi Egypt visit: Here's a look at some pictures

SUMMARY After his successful US visit, PM Modi embarked on a two-day Egypt visit on Saturday. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. Apart from meeting members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi had a long schedule of meeting Egyptian business leaders and religious scholars. On the final day of his maiden State visit to Egypt, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to further deepen the partnership.

PM Modi lands at Cairo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday, June 24, for a two-day state visit as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership. PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. (Credit: AP)

PM Modi accorded Guard of Honour | In a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. (Credit: AP)

PM Modi meets Grand Mufti of Egypt | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on first day of Egypt visit met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, to discuss religious and social issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism. The Grand Mufti visited India last month at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. (Credit: Narendra Modi)

PM Modi meets Indian diaspora | Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met members of the Indian diaspora who were dressed up in traditional attire and gathered in large numbers at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome him. "Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations," he tweeted. (Credit: Narendra Modi)

PM Modi visits Al-Hakim Mosque | Earlier on his second day of the visit, the Indian prime minister visited the country's 11th centry Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, which has been recently restored with the help of India's Dawoodi Bohra community. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi at Al-Hakim Mosque | PM Modi was shown around the mosque that mainly performs Friday prayers and all five obligatory prayers. Covering an area of 13,560 square metres, Al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid Mosque to be built in the Egyptian capital. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi meets members of Bohra community | The Bohra community, which is settled in India, originated from the Fatimids. "The Prime Minister has a very close attachment to the Bohra community who have also been in Gujarat for many years and it will be an occasion for him to again visit a very important religious site for the Bohra community," India's Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte said. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi visits Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery | Later during the day, PM Modi paid a visit to the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery and offered tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi offers floral tributes at Commonwealth War Cemetery | Modi offered floral tributes to the Cemetery that comprises the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial. The Heliopolis Memorial pays tribute to more than 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who sacrificed their lives for Aden. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi meets Egyptian President | On the final day of his maiden State visit to Egypt, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed in presence of the leaders. (Credit: PTI)

PM Modi awarded Egypt's highest state honour | In another significant development, PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. "A mark of abiding friendship between India and Egypt," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Credit: MEA)