Terms and Conditions

PM Modi Egypt visit: Here's a look at some pictures

By Sangam Singh  Jun 25, 2023 5:11:44 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

After his successful US visit, PM Modi embarked on a two-day Egypt visit on Saturday. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. Apart from meeting members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi had a long schedule of meeting Egyptian business leaders and religious scholars. On the final day of his maiden State visit to Egypt, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to further deepen the partnership.

PM Modi lands at Cairo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday, June 24, for a two-day state visit as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership. PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. (Credit: AP)

PM Modi accorded Guard of Honour | In a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. (Credit: AP)

