In Pictures | Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi with vibrant celebrations in New York

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in New York City on Tuesday, June 20, commencing the first leg of his highly anticipated visit to the United States. Accompanied by a delegation of government officials, PM Modi is set to engage in a series of significant events, including interactions with thought leaders and the celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

As the Prime Minister's plane landed at the bustling John F. Kennedy International Airport, a wave of excitement swept over the Indian diaspora present to welcome their esteemed leader. Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' reverberated through the air as PM Modi made his way to the Lotte New York Palace, his chosen residence during his stay. (Image: Twitter)

The atmosphere outside the hotel was charged with anticipation, as members of the Indian community, adorned in vibrant traditional attire, eagerly awaited the Prime Minister's arrival. The air filled with the lively rhythms of Garba, a traditional folk dance, performed by the spirited Indian diaspora, showcasing their cultural pride. (Image: Reuters)

As PM Modi emerged from his vehicle, the crowd erupted into enthusiastic chants of 'Modi, Modi,' expressing their admiration and support for the leader. The Prime Minister acknowledged the warm reception with a gracious smile and wave. (Image: Twitter)

The visit holds immense significance as it presents an opportunity for PM Modi to strengthen ties between India and the United States, engaging with thought leaders from various fields and promoting India's ancient practice of yoga on the globally celebrated International Yoga Day. The event, scheduled for tomorrow, aims to emphasise the importance of physical and mental well-being while underscoring India's cultural heritage. (Image: Reuters)

During his visit to New York, PM Modi has a packed schedule, which includes engaging with influential thought leaders from diverse fields. Over two dozen luminaries, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts, are expected to meet with the Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Among the notable personalities invited to the meeting are visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his ventures such as Tesla and Twitter. The renowned astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, acclaimed author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, and accomplished investor Ray Dalio will also be in attendance. (Image: Twitter)

The visit to the United States comes as PM Modi received an invitation from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host the Indian Prime Minister at a grand state dinner on June 22, symbolising the warm diplomatic relations between the two nations. Additionally, PM Modi will have the honor of addressing a joint session of the US Congress on the same day, providing an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and address global issues of mutual concern. (Image: Reuters)