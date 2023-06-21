In Pictures | Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi with vibrant celebrations in New York

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in New York City on Tuesday, June 20, commencing the first leg of his highly anticipated visit to the United States. Accompanied by a delegation of government officials, PM Modi is set to engage in a series of significant events, including interactions with thought leaders and the celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

1 / 7

As the Prime Minister's plane landed at the bustling John F. Kennedy International Airport, a wave of excitement swept over the Indian diaspora present to welcome their esteemed leader. Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' reverberated through the air as PM Modi made his way to the Lotte New York Palace, his chosen residence during his stay. (Image: Twitter)

2 / 7

The atmosphere outside the hotel was charged with anticipation, as members of the Indian community, adorned in vibrant traditional attire, eagerly awaited the Prime Minister's arrival. The air filled with the lively rhythms of Garba, a traditional folk dance, performed by the spirited Indian diaspora, showcasing their cultural pride. (Image: Reuters)