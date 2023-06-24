PM Modi in US: From 'Hi-tech handshake' with CEOs to addressing Indian diaspora on Day 3

SUMMARY PM Modi was hosted to US State Department luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris along with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On his final day of state visit, he also met tech CEOs of several companies at the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, along with President Joe Biden

Toasting to the enduring friendship between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity for both nations. The luncheon served as a platform to strengthen bilateral ties and honor the contributions of individuals like Kamala Harris. (Image: AP)

Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai who expressed his gratitude and said, ""We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. And we are going to build on that foundation, and take it globally." (Image: PMOIndia/Twitter)

After the State luncheon on his final day of State visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had one-on-one interaction with top CEOs who joined him at the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, along with President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi while thanking Joe Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner said, "You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that." (Image: Reuters)

During the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, Prime Minister Modi engaged in discussions with several Indian and American CEOs such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, and others. (Image: AP)

"The partnership between India and America will only benefit the people of both countries. In the last 3 days, many historic steps have been taken to strengthen this partnership. India and America are moving forward as the most reliable partners," PM Modi said. (Image: PTI)

US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted PM Modi at the US State Department Luncheon with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Kamala Harris told Modi, " Here in the US India is a part of our daily lives."(Image: AP)

PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the invitation-only event hosted by hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. (Image: PTI)

Popular American singer Mary Millben surprised everyone as she touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after singing the National Anthem of India. Her performance concluded the event for the official state visit of PM Modi. (Image: Millben Modi/Twitter)

"The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the twenty-first century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food" Modi said in his concluding remarks before leaving for Egypt. (Image: PTI)