PM Modi in US: From 'Hi-tech handshake' with CEOs to addressing Indian diaspora on Day 3

SUMMARY PM Modi was hosted to US State Department luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris along with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On his final day of state visit, he also met tech CEOs of several companies at the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, along with President Joe Biden

Toasting to the enduring friendship between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity for both nations. The luncheon served as a platform to strengthen bilateral ties and honor the contributions of individuals like Kamala Harris. (Image: AP)

Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai who expressed his gratitude and said, ""We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. And we are going to build on that foundation, and take it globally." (Image: PMOIndia/Twitter)