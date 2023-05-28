PM Modi unveils India’s futuristic parliament building – check world’s 10 unique legislative houses

SUMMARY The new Parliament, spanning across a 64,500 square-metre builtup area, is designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd and constructed by Tata Projects. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

1 / 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the New Parliament Building. PM inaugurated the new Parliament building after a havan and installing the historical Sengol handed over to him by the Adheenams. With India having a new parliament building, here is a look at 10 unique parliament buildings from around the world.

2 / 11

Palace of the Parliament | Palace of the Parliament is the parliament building of Romania. Its groundbreaking happened on 25 June 1984. The building was designed and supervised by chief architect Anca Petrescu, with a team of approximately 700 architects, and constructed over a period of 13 years. It is the the second largest administrative building in the world. As of 2020, the Palace of the Parliament is valued at €4 billion, making it the most expensive administrative building in the world. The cost of heating, electricity, and lighting alone exceeds $6 million per year. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 11

National Diet Building | National Diet Building is the parliament building of Japan where both houses of the National Diet of Japan meet. Its construction started on30 January 1920 and the building was completed on 7 November 1936. The Diet was the tallest building of Japan from 1936 to 1964. It is constructed entirely of Japanese materials, with the exception of the stained glass, door locks, and pneumatic tube system. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 11

Parliament House | Parliament House is the meeting place of the Parliament of Australia, and the seat of the legislative branch of the Australian Government. Its construction started in 1981 and finished in 1988. It was built at an estimated cost of A$1.1 billion and was inaugurate by Queen Elizabeth II. The Parliament House is also referred to as Capital Hill. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 11

The Binnenhof | The Binnenhof is a complex of buildings . It houses the meeting place of both houses of the States General of the Netherlands, as well as the Ministry of General Affairs and the office of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. It is counted among the Top 100 Dutch heritage sites. The Binnenhof is among the oldest Parliament buildings in the world still in use. (Image: wikimedia.org)

6 / 11

The National Congress Palace | The National Congress Palace is a building in Brasilia, Brazil that serves as the meeting place of the Brazilian national legislature, the National Congress of Brazil. The structure resembles the building that its architect Oscar Niemeyer designed with the team of the United Nations headquarters in New York (1947). The tower located to the east is separated from the platform and from the Praça dos Três Poderes by a large mirror of water. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 11

The Reichstag | The Reichstag is a historic government building on Platz der Republik in Berlin that has been the seat of the German Bundestag since 1999. Its constructed started on 9 June 1884 and was completed in 1894. After severe damage in the Reichstag fire of 1933 and during the Second World War, the building was modernised and restored in the 1960s and used for exhibitions and special events. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 11

The Sri Lankan Parliament Complex | Sri Lankan Parliament Complex is a public building and landmark that houses the Parliament of Sri Lanka. It was inaugurated on 29 April 1982 and was built at an estimated cost of $25.4 million. The parliament complex has the allusion of symmetry, which contrasts sharply with the organic form of the lake it is located in.(Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 11

The Beehive | The Beehive is the common name for the Executive Wing of New Zealand Parliament Buildings, located in New Zealand. It is so-called because its shape is reminiscent of that of a traditional woven form of beehive known as a skep. Its construction started in in 1969 and was completed in 1981. The Beehive has, since 1992, featured as part of the design of the New Zealand twenty-dollar note. A survey commissioned by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand found that the Beehive is "a New Zealand icon and as such is readily recognisable".

10 / 11

The Centre Block | The Centre Block is the main building of the Canadian parliamentary complex on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa. Its construction started on 24 July 1916 and was completed on 1 July 1927. One of the most recognizable buildings in Canada, the Centre Block is depicted on the Canadian $10 bill (the Library of Parliament), $20 bill (the Peace Tower), and the $50 bill.(Image: Wikimedia.org)

11 / 11

House of the Country | House of the Country is also known as the Parliament of Budapest. is the seat of the National Assembly of Hungary, a notable landmark of Hungary, and a popular tourist destination in Budapest. It has been the largest building in Hungary since its completion. The groundbreaking happened in 1885 and the structure was completed in 1904. About 100,000 people were involved in its construction,[citation needed] during which 40 million bricks, half a million precious stones and 40 kg (88 lb) of gold were used. (Image: Reuters)