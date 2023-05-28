PM Modi unveils India’s futuristic parliament building – check world’s 10 unique legislative houses

SUMMARY The new Parliament, spanning across a 64,500 square-metre builtup area, is designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd and constructed by Tata Projects. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the New Parliament Building. PM inaugurated the new Parliament building after a havan and installing the historical Sengol handed over to him by the Adheenams. With India having a new parliament building, here is a look at 10 unique parliament buildings from around the world.

Palace of the Parliament | Palace of the Parliament is the parliament building of Romania. Its groundbreaking happened on 25 June 1984. The building was designed and supervised by chief architect Anca Petrescu, with a team of approximately 700 architects, and constructed over a period of 13 years. It is the the second largest administrative building in the world. As of 2020, the Palace of the Parliament is valued at €4 billion, making it the most expensive administrative building in the world. The cost of heating, electricity, and lighting alone exceeds $6 million per year. (Image: Reuters)