PM Modi in US: From pasta to poetry, how he bonded with Joe & Jill Biden on Day 2

SUMMARY PM Modi had a productive engagement with US President Biden at the White House, where they discussed various issues of mutual interest and concern, such as COVID-19, climate change, trade and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the US, where he has held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several business leaders as well. (Image: Reuters)

His trip is enhancing India’s global role and relations in various domains. Here are some of the key highlights and takeaways of his trip till now. (Image: Shutterstock)

PM Modi marked the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York, where he praised yoga as “a priceless gift to humanity” and “a legacy that transcends patents and copyrights”. (Image: Reuters)

He then headed to Washington DC, where he participated in a ‘Skilling for Future Event’ at National Science Foundation and had a cordial meeting with US First Lady Jill Biden. (AP Photo)

He also met with leading CEOs of various companies, such as Tesla, Apple, Google, Qualcomm and Adobe, and discussed avenues for partnership and innovation. (AP Photo)

He was greeted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, where they exchanged meaningful gifts, including a handmade book galley, a vintage camera and an archival photograph of Mahatma Gandhi. (AP Photo)

PM Modi presented Biden with a special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The box contained the idol of Lord Ganesha and a Diya (oil lamp), handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. (Image: PIB)

He also gifted a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond to First Lady Jill, which has the same chemical and optical properties as earth-mined diamonds. The diamond was placed in a Papier mache box, known as kar-e-kalamdani, which is a traditional art form from Kashmir. (Image PTI)

Biden and Jill presented a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Prime Minister Modi. The book galley is a rare piece of American printing history. (Image: PIB)

They also gifted Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’. (Image: PIB)

US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for a warm dinner at the White House. They savoured pasta and ice cream among other delicacies. (Image Reuters)

US President Biden, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, a local Indian dance studio that helps connect a new generation to the vibrant culture of Indian dance. (AP Photo)

PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Washington DC. He thanked them for their support and contribution to India’s development and urged them to continue their efforts. (Image PTI)