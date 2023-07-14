PICS | Modi in Paris Day 1: PM meets Indian diaspora, is conferred with highest award in France and more

SUMMARY PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to France. On his first day, July 13, the PM met with the Indian diaspora, French leaders such as Elisabeth Borne and Gerard Larcher, addressed an Indian community event at La Seine Musicale in Paris and was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Orly airport in Paris around 4pm IST on July 13. He was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne, (Pic courtesy: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's official Twitter account)

PM Modi interacts with the Indian diasppora in Paris after landing in Paris. (Pic courstey: PMO India official Twitter)

The Prime Minister meets Gerard Larcher, the President of the Senate. "Had productive exchanges on ways to deepen India-France cooperation across diverse sectors," PM Modi said in a tweet. (Pic courtesy: PM Modi's official Twitter account)

PM Modi holds a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne as well as other leaders of France. "Leaders held wide ranging discussions on economic cooperation as well as energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology, and people to people ties," said ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet. (Pic courtesy: Arindam Bagchi)

PM Modi addresses an Indian community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris, France. (Pic courtesy: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's official Twitter account)

French president Emmanuel Macron receives PM Modi at Élysée Palace for a private dinner. (Pic courtesy: MEA spokesperson Arandam Bagchi)

PM Modi is conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Pic courtesy: EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's official Twitter account)

A closer look at the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, which French President Emmanuel Macron conferred on PM Modi. This is the highest award in France. (Pic courtesy: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's official Twitter account)