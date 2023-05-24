Tricolour shines bright in Australia — PM Modi's Sydney trip captivates the nation

SUMMARY In a momentous display of unity and friendship, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 24. Modi's visit was nothing short of extraordinary as he set foot on Australian soil, welcomed by an exuberant crowd of 21,000 at the Qudos Bank Arena, one of Sydney's grandest indoor stadiums.

Standing alongside his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who fondly referred to Modi as his "dear friend," the ambiance resembled that of a captivating rock concert. Notably, Albanese drew an intriguing parallel, asserting that wherever Modi goes, he effortlessly commands a "rock star reception" akin to the legendary American musician Bruce Springsteen. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sydney's iconic landmarks, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The bridge, known for being the world's largest steel arch bridge, and the Opera House, a renowned multipurpose performing arts facility, were illuminated with the Indian tricolour to welcome the visit. The Opera House is a UNESCO World Heritage site and also houses restaurants and a professional recording studio. (Image: Twitter)

Modi extended an invitation to Australian businesses to invest in various sectors in India, including infrastructure, semiconductors, and space. During a business round-table in Sydney, he highlighted India's investment opportunities in digital infrastructure, telecom, fintech, renewable energy (including green hydrogen), education, healthcare, mining (including critical minerals), textiles, agriculture, and food processing. (Image: Twitter)

The two nations have an interim free trade agreement and are working to expand it into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. India is a significant market for Australia's exports of gold, chickpeas, coal, copper ores, and concentrates, while Australia imports coal, copper ores, concentrates, and petroleum from India. (Image: Reuters)

During discussions between Modi and Albanese, concerns were raised regarding the recent incidents of temple attacks in Australia. The talks also touched upon the activities of separatist groups. PM Modi conveyed his concerns, stating that Albanese provided assurance of taking stringent measures against such elements in the future. Modi emphasised that both countries refuse to tolerate any individuals or ideologies that undermine the friendly and cordial relations between India and Australia. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi described the India-Australia ties as being in "T-20 mode" during his meeting with the Australian counterpart. The leaders discussed expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. PM Modi invited Albanese and Australian cricket fans to the Cricket World Cup in India, highlighting the deepening relationship. He added, "At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebrations in India." (Image: Twitter)

Modi also met with Governor General of Australia David Hurley to discuss bilateral ties and the people-to-people connection between the two countries. The leaders emphasised the strengthening of the longstanding partnership. (Image: Twitter)

Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, officially renamed a street in Australia as "Little India" during a special community event in Sydney. Harris Park, located in Western Sydney, serves as a vibrant hub for the Indian community, hosting festivities and events like Diwali and Australia Day celebrations. (Image: Twitter)

Modi also announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Brisbane during his address to the Indian diaspora at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. He also revealed an agreement on the Migration and Mobility partnership, facilitating the movement of skilled professionals. The prime minister emphasised that this program will make it easier for Indians to come and work in Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Additionally, Modi gifted tribal art to Australia and other countries during the foreign visit. The gifts showcased various forms of tribal art and craft from different regions of the country, including Dokra art. Dokra is an ancient art form from India, known for its figurines of Hindu deities and animals. The specific art-piece was crafted by artisans from Chattisgarh. (Image: Reuters)