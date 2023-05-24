Tricolour shines bright in Australia — PM Modi's Sydney trip captivates the nation

SUMMARY In a momentous display of unity and friendship, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 24. Modi's visit was nothing short of extraordinary as he set foot on Australian soil, welcomed by an exuberant crowd of 21,000 at the Qudos Bank Arena, one of Sydney's grandest indoor stadiums.

Standing alongside his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who fondly referred to Modi as his "dear friend," the ambiance resembled that of a captivating rock concert. Notably, Albanese drew an intriguing parallel, asserting that wherever Modi goes, he effortlessly commands a "rock star reception" akin to the legendary American musician Bruce Springsteen. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sydney's iconic landmarks, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The bridge, known for being the world's largest steel arch bridge, and the Opera House, a renowned multipurpose performing arts facility, were illuminated with the Indian tricolour to welcome the visit. The Opera House is a UNESCO World Heritage site and also houses restaurants and a professional recording studio. (Image: Twitter)