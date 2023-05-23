English
PM Modi in Australia | From rock star reception to renaming streets in Sydney

By Anand Singha  May 23, 2023 5:14:01 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Indian diaspora in Australia was abuzz with excitement upon the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. His visit sparked immense interest and captivated the attention of the community. Enthusiastic crowds line the streets, waving colorful banners to welcome him with exuberance. (Image: Twitter)

In a remarkable display of warmth and camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour on Tuesday, May 23. As he stepped onto Australian soil, he was greeted by a resounding applause from a mammoth crowd of 21,000 at the Qudos Bank Arena, one of Sydney's largest indoor stadiums. Standing alongside his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who referred to Modi as his "dear friend," the atmosphere was electric, reminiscent of a rock concert. In fact, Albanese went on to draw a striking comparison, stating that wherever Modi goes, he garners a "rock star reception" similar to the legendary American singer Bruce Springsteen. (Image: Twitter)

Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, officially renamed a street in Australia as "Little India" during a special community event in Sydney. Harris Park, located in Western Sydney, serves as a vibrant hub for the Indian community, hosting festivities and events like Diwali and Australia Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

(Image credit: PTI)
