PM Modi at G7 summit: A recap of his key engagements

SUMMARY The Hiroshima summit also gave Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a chance to lobby for support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World leaders from G7 and invited countries (top row L-R) Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, (bottom row L-R) President of the World Bank David Malpass, secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pose for a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo)

PM Modi during the bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

World leaders from G7 pose for a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries at Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

PM Modi speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron as US President Joe Biden speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and PM Modi while attending a meeting during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk as they hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden participates in a Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

Quad Leaders- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, World Bank President David Malpass, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pose for a photograph during a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum to a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park at the G7 summit. (REUTERS)

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, World Bank President David Malpass, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala while participating in a flower wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park. (REUTERS)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as they take part in the G7 meeting as a part of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) poses for a photo with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) and his wife Yuko Kishida (right) at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo)