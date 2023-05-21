PM Modi at G7 summit: A recap of his key engagements

SUMMARY The Hiroshima summit also gave Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a chance to lobby for support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World leaders from G7 and invited countries (top row L-R) Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, (bottom row L-R) President of the World Bank David Malpass, secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pose for a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (REUTERS)