English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsPM Modi at G7 summit: A recap of his key engagements

PM Modi at G7 summit: A recap of his key engagements

PM Modi at G7 summit: A recap of his key engagements
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 21, 2023 5:41:44 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Hiroshima summit also gave Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a chance to lobby for support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 18
Show More
Show More

World leaders from G7 and invited countries (top row L-R) Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, (bottom row L-R) President of the World Bank David Malpass, secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pose for a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima. (REUTERS)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 18
Show More
Show More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima,  Japan. (REUTERS)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 18
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X