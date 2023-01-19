Paris subway disrupted, trains, flights cancelled in France over strike against pension reforms

SUMMARY Around 65% of high school teachers in France were attending nationwide strike action against a planned pension reform on Thursday, a spokesperson for the SNES FSU union said on Thursday, while official ministry figures were lower.

Most trains will be cancelled in France on January 19 , with flights also affected and Paris' subway heavily disrupted, as part of a nationwide strike against the government's plan to make people work longer before they can retire. (Image: Reuters)

Opinion polls show a vast majority of French oppose the planned reform, which would see the retirement age pushed from 62 to 64, and Thursday will be a test of whether this can transform into a major headache for the government. (Image: AP)

Earlier on Jan 5, doctors protested amid the ongoing nationwide strike in Paris. Doctors demand better working conditions and the valorization of their rates. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Unions have called workers to massively walk out of their job on Jan. 19 and take to the streets across France. The government has said it will stand its ground and called on workers not to paralyse the country. (Image: AP)

A closed entrance of a metro station is seen during a strike by Paris transport network (RATP) workers in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strike and protests against French government's pension reform plan in France, January 19, 2023. (Image: Reuters)