Paris Fashion Week returns after virus hiatus, see pictures

The eyes of the couture world were fixed even more than usual on France's always-chic capital in recent days, as designers showed off their latest work for Paris Fashion Week after going mostly virtual for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While most of this season's 97 shows remained online as the country recovers from another wave of COVID-19 infections in the summer, about a third did opt for a physical return to the runway, including industry heavyweights from Chanel and Hermes to Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.
Models wear creations for the Yamamoto Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron, left, and Secretary of State in charge of People with Disabilities Sophie Cluzel, right, applaud an amputee model during the 'Victoire, on defile!' (Victory, we walk!) fashion show, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29 2021. A new collection by Italian designer Fabio Porlod will feature female amputees and women who have been injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model, who is an amputee, has her dress adjusted prior to the 'Victoire, on defile!' (Victory, we walk!) fashion show, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29 2021. A new collection by Italian designer Fabio Porlod will feature female amputees and women who have been injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Olivier Rousteing, center, accepts applause as he walks with models at the conclusion of the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Models wear creations for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Models wear creations for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Models wear creations for the Isabel Marant Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)