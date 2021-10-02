Paris Fashion Week returns after virus hiatus, see pictures

The eyes of the couture world were fixed even more than usual on France's always-chic capital in recent days, as designers showed off their latest work for Paris Fashion Week after going mostly virtual for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While most of this season's 97 shows remained online as the country recovers from another wave of COVID-19 infections in the summer, about a third did opt for a physical return to the runway, including industry heavyweights from Chanel and Hermes to Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.