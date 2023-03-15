Imran Khan arrest: Police use tear gas, water cannons as supporters protest outside Lahore residence

SUMMARY Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party workers clashed with police outside at Zaman Park to foil his arrest. Police fired tear gas and water cannons on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers who protested against the apparent arrest of Imran Khan on corruption charges.

Imran Khan's party workers clashed with the police outside his Lahore residence at Zaman Park to foil his arrest. Supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister clashed with the police to foil his arrest on corruption charges. Several policemen and workers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were injured in the clashes. (Image: PTI)

Khan in a video message asked his supporters to "come out" to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested. Khan's video message was released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. (Image: PTI)

Despite an over eight-hour-long police operation outside the Zaman Park Lahore residence of Imran Khan the police could not arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers. Scores of PTI workers and policemen suffered injuries in the violent clashes. So far, no casualty has been reported. Police have arrested a number of PTI workers. The PTI workers in huge numbers are braving massive shelling. Zaman Park turned out to be a battleground. (Image PTI)

Lahore Police chief Bilal Saddique Kamayan said that Lahore police are assisting the Islamabad police in the arrest of Khan. “We will make sure that the court’s arrest warrants are executed,” he said. Three police vans were present outside Khan’s residence. Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan's supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries. (Image: PTI)

Earlier in a video message, 70-year-old Khan said: "They (the government) think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong. God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so," he said.

"If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he said. Soon after his speech, protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali. (Image: PTI)

Protesters blocked several roads in different cities of Punjab. In Lahore, PTI workers blocked several roads to protest the police action. PTI workers have staged a sit-in there and demanded the end of police action against Khan. A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come to Lahore to arrest the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case. (Image: PTI)

Khan, on Monday, led a march of thousands of his supporters, a day after he called off his party's election rally following a ban on public gatherings in Punjab's provincial capital. The former cricketer-turned-politician's supporters threw rose petals at a convoy carrying him to the Data Darbar shrine.. (Image: Reuters)

Earlier, the Lahore police had registered an FIR against Khan and 400 others for the murder of Shah.Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.On Monday, the Lahore police booked Khan in a case related to the killing of the PTI worker - Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah - in a road accident. This is the 81st FIR against Khan since the PML-N-led federal coalition came into power 11 months ago after toppling his government through a no-confidence motion. (Image: Reuters)