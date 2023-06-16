In Photos | Over 72 million people displaced within their home countries in 2022

SUMMARY The number of people forced to flee their homes within their own countries reached an alarming figure of over 72 million at the end of 2022. This staggering number marks the highest ever recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting the dire consequences of conflict, natural disasters, and climate change on vulnerable populations.

According to recent data, a total of 71.1 million people across 110 countries and territories experienced internal displacement in 2022 alone, breaking previous records. Disturbingly, this trend has been on the rise over the past decade, with the number of IDPs more than doubling since 2013.

Of the 72 million internally displaced individuals, approximately 60.9 million were uprooted due to conflict and natural disasters. Conflict and violence accounted for 28.3 million displacements, while natural disasters caused 32.6 million.

When analysing the regional impact, Europe and Central Asia faced significant internal displacements due to conflict and violence, with a staggering 17,051,000 individuals affected. In contrast, disasters accounted for a relatively smaller number of displacements in the region, with 107,000 individuals displaced.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 9,027,000 individuals experienced internal displacement due to conflict and violence, while an additional 7,449,000 people were forced to flee due to disasters.

South Asia witnessed 35,000 displacements due to conflict and violence and a substantial 12,524,000 displacements caused by disasters.

East Asia and the Pacific region experienced 1,200,000 internal displacements due to conflict and violence, and a significantly higher number of 10,079,000 displacements caused by disasters. The Americas and the Middle East and North Africa regions also witnessed substantial internal displacements, though to a lesser extent.

Further examining the causes of natural disaster-induced internal displacements, it was found that weather-related hazards were responsible for 98 percent of disaster-related displacements globally.

Floods accounted for the highest number of displacements, affecting 19,219,000 individuals, followed by storms (including cyclones) which uprooted 9,980,000 people. Droughts, wildfires, and extreme temperatures also contributed to internal displacements, affecting millions.

Regarding violence-induced displacements, Ukraine faced the greatest crisis, with 16,870,000 people forcibly displaced due to conflict.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo followed with 4,000,000 internally displaced persons, while Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Somalia also endured significant internal displacement crises.