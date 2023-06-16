CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsIn Photos | Over 72 million people displaced within their home countries in 2022

In Photos | Over 72 million people displaced within their home countries in 2022

In Photos | Over 72 million people displaced within their home countries in 2022
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 16, 2023 9:38:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The number of people forced to flee their homes within their own countries reached an alarming figure of over 72 million at the end of 2022. This staggering number marks the highest ever recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting the dire consequences of conflict, natural disasters, and climate change on vulnerable populations.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

The number of people forced to flee their homes within their own countries reached an alarming figure of over 72 million at the end of 2022. This staggering number marks the highest ever recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting the dire consequences of conflict, natural disasters, and climate change on vulnerable populations.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

According to recent data, a total of 71.1 million people across 110 countries and territories experienced internal displacement in 2022 alone, breaking previous records. Disturbingly, this trend has been on the rise over the past decade, with the number of IDPs more than doubling since 2013.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X