In Photos | Over 72 million people displaced within their home countries in 2022

SUMMARY The number of people forced to flee their homes within their own countries reached an alarming figure of over 72 million at the end of 2022. This staggering number marks the highest ever recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting the dire consequences of conflict, natural disasters, and climate change on vulnerable populations.

1 / 11

The number of people forced to flee their homes within their own countries reached an alarming figure of over 72 million at the end of 2022. This staggering number marks the highest ever recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting the dire consequences of conflict, natural disasters, and climate change on vulnerable populations.

2 / 11

According to recent data, a total of 71.1 million people across 110 countries and territories experienced internal displacement in 2022 alone, breaking previous records. Disturbingly, this trend has been on the rise over the past decade, with the number of IDPs more than doubling since 2013.