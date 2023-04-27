Operation Kaveri brings around 1,100 Indians back home from Sudan — The journey so far in pictures

SUMMARY Nearly 1,100 Indians have been rescued from Sudan under Operation Kaveri amid ongoing violence in the African nation. On April 27, another batch of evacuees flew back to Mumbai from Jeddah airport on an Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster flight, carrying 246 passengers. The first batch of 360 Indian nationals arrived in Delhi on April 26 after describing their experience in Sudan and their journey back like being on a "deathbed." Here's a glimpse of what it's been like.

1 / 10

India has successfully evacuated more than 1,100 of its citizens from Sudan amidst the ongoing conflict in the country under Operation Kaveri. The latest batch of 128 passengers was evacuated on April 26. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

2 / 10

India has positioned two transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force in Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate Indians. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwarta on Monday said a third naval ship, INS Tarkash, had reached Port Sudan to rescue Indians. (Image: PTI)

3 / 10

On April 25, a total of 500 stranded Indians departed from Port Sudan for Jeddah in two separate batches. On April 24, INS Teg departed from Port Sudan with 297 passengers, the fifth batch of stranded Indians en route to Jeddah. (Image: PTI)

4 / 10

On April 25, a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 392 Indians from Port Sudan in three flights to Jeddah. The first group of evacuees arrived in New Delhi from Jeddah in a commercial aircraft on April 26, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Image: PTI)

5 / 10

India welcomed its first batch of 360 evacuees on Wednesday as a flight from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri. "It was like we were on a deathbed," recalled a relieved Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana as he arrived at the Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia after being evacuated. (Image: AP)

6 / 10

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday. The Kerala government also said it would make necessary arrangements to bring Malayalis evacuated from Sudan by the Centre to the state. (Image: PTI)

7 / 10

Despite high-level calls for a ceasefire, clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have continued, resulting in the deaths of over 427 people and leaving more than 3,700 injured, according to WHO reports as of April 23. The organisation expects many more deaths due to outbreaks, lack of access to food and water, and disruptions to essential health services like immunisation, they said on Monday. (Image: AP)

8 / 10

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been working to bring back its stranded citizens from Sudan before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force. The evacuation mission involves transporting evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, from where they are returned home. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

9 / 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation concerning over 3,000 Indians in violence-hit Sudan. He directed officials to prepare evacuation plans for those stranded in Sudan. Since then, about 3,400 Indian nationals have signed up through an online registration process initiated by the External Affairs Ministry, Kwatra said on Monday. (Image: Prime Minister's Office)

10 / 10

Sudan's sudden collapse into warfare has dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian disaster, and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers. Amidst the violence, acute shortages of food, water, medicines, and fuel, along with limited access to communications and electricity, continue to be reported. (Image: Reuters)