Operation Kaveri | Over 50 Gujarat residents reach Ahmedabad as rescue operations from Sudan continue

SUMMARY The Indian government's Operation Kaveri is in full swing to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. So far, several batches of evacuees have been transported via sea and air to India, with the first group of 360 rescued Indians arriving in Delhi on April 26.

1 / 9

Operation Kaveri, a mission by the Indian government to bring stranded Indians home from Sudan, is in full swing. Evacuees are being transported from Port Sudan, which is struck by violence, to Jeddah, from where they are being moved to India. (Image: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar)

2 / 9

The first batch of 360 rescued Indians reached Delhi on Wednesday, April 26, following efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs. A 10th batch of evacuees transported 326 Indians from Sudan to Jeddah via INS Tarkash and another 135 aboard the Indian Air Force C-130J yesterday. (Image: Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan)

3 / 9

Indian Air Force's first and only woman pilot of the heavy-lift transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai, took part in Operation Kaveri and helped transport Indian nationals back to safety, official sources said on Thursday. Boparai was seen helping an elderly lady board the aircraft in Jeddah. (Image: Government of India)

4 / 9

Around 56 Gujarat residents, including elderly people, reached Ahmedabad via Volvo buses arranged by the Gujarat government and personal arrangements a little after midnight on April 28. They were a part of the 246 people that were brought to Mumbai by the Indian Air Force plane from Jeddah on April 27 afternoon. (Image: PTI)

5 / 9

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday tweeted that another group of 392 Indians were brought to Delhi via the C-17 Globemaster aircraft. On April 21, the government had approximated that around 3,000 Indian nationals were in Sudan at that moment. (Image: PTI)

6 / 9

Passengers claim that the Indian embassy in Sudan has worked tirelessly to conduct evacuations despite limited staff. The embassy had 24/7 operations, with Ambassador BS Mubarak creating WhatsApp groups for Indians in each locality to ensure every person received help. "With limited staff, they did unlimited work," 39-year-old businessman Abdul Kadir said. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi)

7 / 9

India is bringing back its stranded citizens under Operation Kaveri via sea and air as clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces rage on. (Image: PTI)

8 / 9

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 387 civilians killed and 1,928 wounded. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 9

According to a Reuters report, the ongoing conflict could lead to a supply chain issue as it has threatened the availability of gum arabic, a key ingredient in soft drinks, candy and cosmetics. International companies such as Coca Cola and Pepsico are now racing to secure supplies of gum arabic as reports suggest that their current stockpiles could run out in five to six months. (Image: Reuters)