Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsOperation Kaveri | Over 50 Gujarat residents reach Ahmedabad as rescue operations from Sudan continue

Operation Kaveri | Over 50 Gujarat residents reach Ahmedabad as rescue operations from Sudan continue

Operation Kaveri | Over 50 Gujarat residents reach Ahmedabad as rescue operations from Sudan continue
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Apr 28, 2023 6:51:15 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Indian government's Operation Kaveri is in full swing to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. So far, several batches of evacuees have been transported via sea and air to India, with the first group of 360 rescued Indians arriving in Delhi on April 26.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Operation Kaveri, a mission by the Indian government to bring stranded Indians home from Sudan, is in full swing. Evacuees are being transported from Port Sudan, which is struck by violence, to Jeddah, from where they are being moved to India. (Image: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

The first batch of 360 rescued Indians reached Delhi on Wednesday, April 26, following efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs. A 10th batch of evacuees transported 326 Indians from Sudan to Jeddah via INS Tarkash and another 135 aboard the Indian Air Force C-130J yesterday. (Image: Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X