Operation Kaveri | Over 50 Gujarat residents reach Ahmedabad as rescue operations from Sudan continue

SUMMARY The Indian government's Operation Kaveri is in full swing to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. So far, several batches of evacuees have been transported via sea and air to India, with the first group of 360 rescued Indians arriving in Delhi on April 26.

Operation Kaveri, a mission by the Indian government to bring stranded Indians home from Sudan, is in full swing. Evacuees are being transported from Port Sudan, which is struck by violence, to Jeddah, from where they are being moved to India. (Image: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar)

The first batch of 360 rescued Indians reached Delhi on Wednesday, April 26, following efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs. A 10th batch of evacuees transported 326 Indians from Sudan to Jeddah via INS Tarkash and another 135 aboard the Indian Air Force C-130J yesterday. (Image: Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan)