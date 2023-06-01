OPEC+ and the global oil market: How the alliance shapes prices and policies

SUMMARY OPEC’s influence has faced challenges over time, often leading to internal divisions. The global shift towards cleaner energy sources and away from fossil fuels could ultimately reduce its dominance.

OPEC+ is a group that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, such as Russia. They will convene in Vienna, Austria on June 4 to discuss their joint output policy. Here are some important details about OPEC+ and its role. (Image: Reuters)

OPEC was established in 1960 in Baghdad by Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela with the goal of coordinating petroleum policies and ensuring fair and stable prices. It now comprises 13 countries, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, which produce about 30% of the world’s oil. (Image: Reuters)