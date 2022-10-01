On This Day: British socialist Annie Besant was born, People’s Republic of China was established and more

SUMMARY On October 1, 1847, Annie Besant an important figure in India’s independence was born in London. Besant came to India for the first time in 1893 as part of the Theosophical Society. She helped set up the Central Hindu College (CHC) at Banaras and later met Madan Mohan Malaviya who joined forces to establish the Banaras Hindu University in 1916. The CHC became Banaras Hindu University’s first constituent college. Besant later joined the Indian National Congress (INC) and demanded government action towards self-rule. She launched the All India Home Rule League in 1916, the first Indian political party that advocated self-rule along with Bal Gangadhar Tilak League. Here are some more historical events that make October 1 a special day in world history.

1 / 7

1853 | Andhra Pradesh became a separate state in India after partitioning from Madras. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 7

1949 | Chinese leader Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of People's Republic of China.

3 / 7

1967 | The Indian Tourism Development Corporation was formally established. (Image: PTI)

4 / 7

1998 | Russian leader and former KGB officer Vladimir Putin became a permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

1999 | Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly smashed 11 fours and 5 sixes to score a blistering 139 as India (277/6) dominated Zimbabwe (170) in LG Cup ODI in Nairobi. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

2006 | Indian-origin businesswoman Indra Nooyi became the new CEO of PepsiCo. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

2008 | In a devastating terrorist attack, a bomb exploded in Tripura's capital Agartala killing 2 people and injuring over 40 others. (Image: Reuters)