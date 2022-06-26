On this day: US Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal across all states and more



1 / 11 1721 | American physician Zabdiel Boylston started inoculating people in Boston for smallpox after learning about the disease from Puritan minister Cotton Mather. On June 26, Boylston first inoculated his son and two of his slaves. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 11 1904 | Peter Lorre, a Hungarian-born American actor, who is famous for his role as a psychotic child murderer in the 1931 German classic film M, was born in Rozsahegy, Hungary. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 11 1906 | France organised the first-ever Grand Prix motor race on a public road circuit outside of Le Mans. The race, organised by the Automobile Club de France in Sarthe, was open to international competitors. The term Grand Prix, which means “Great Prize”, was a reference to the prize money of 45,000 francs awarded to the winner of the race. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 11 1945 | The Charter of the United Nations, which is the founding document of the intergovernmental organisation, was signed in San Francisco after the conclusion of the UN Conference on International Organisation. The Charter became effective on October 24, 1945. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 11 1963 | One of the most famous speeches of the Cold War, the Ich bin ein Berliner speech, was delivered by US President John F Kennedy in West Berlin on this day in 1963. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 11 1976 | Toronto’s CN Tower, built by the Canadian National Railway Company (CNR), opened to the public. The 1,815 feet tower was the world's tallest freestanding structure until the establishment of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, in 2007. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 11 1977 | Elvis Presley, the ‘King of Rock and Roll, performed his last concert before the public at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 2003 | American politician and prominent states rights and segregation advocate Strom Thurmond died on June 26, 2003, at age 100. Thurmond was one of the longest-serving senators in US history who ran for the presidency in 1948. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 2014 | FIFA banned Uruguay’s Luis Suarez from the 2014 FIFA World Cup for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 2015 | In a landmark ruling for the gay rights movement, on June 26, 2015, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution guaranteed a right to same-sex marriage and that states should recognise their unions. “No longer may this liberty be denied,” Justice Anthony M Kennedy had said while reading out the historic decision (Image: Reuters)