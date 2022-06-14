On This Day: US flagged off its 'Stars and Stripes' & Cristiano Ronaldo passed Coca-Cola



1 / 8 The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14 as it was on this day that the Stars and Stripes, the first official national flag of the US, was formally approved by the Continental Congress. It is believed that Congressman Francis Hopkinson designed the flag that replaced the Grand Union flag. In 1916, former US President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day, while the date was established as the National Flag Day by the US Congress in 1949. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 8 1913 | On June 14, 1913, the South African government passed the first Immigration Regulation Act, which restricted the entry and free movement of Asians. The Act resulted in widespread protests by resident Indians, led by Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 8 1928 | Cuban revolutionary leader and prominent communist figure Che Guevara was born in Rosario, Argentina. Che Guevara was a theoretician and tactician of guerrilla warfare. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 8 1940 | The Nazis opened the largest Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp and the first transport of Polish political prisoners arrived from Tarnów prison on this day. More than one million people died in the Auschwitz concentration camp. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 8 1967 | The iconic British film To Sir, with Love, which deals with social and racial issues in a school, is first released in the US. The film was directed by James Clavell and starred Sidney Poitier. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 1969 | German tennis player Steffi Graf was born in Brühl, Germany. Graf dominated women’s tennis in the late 1980s and ’90s and won over 20 Grand Slam singles titles. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 8 2012 | A massive explosion at a government-owned steel plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city killed 11 people and severely injured 16. (Image: Shutterstock)