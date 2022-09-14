    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On This Day: Hindi became India's official language, IBM introduced first commercial computer and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    On September 14, 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India by the Constituent Assembly. Since 1953, this day has been celebrated as Hindi Diwas in the country every year. On the same day in 1956, IBM introduced RAMAC 305, the first commercial computer. Here are some more important events that make September 14 a special day in world history.

     1867 | German philosopher Karl Marx published the "Das Kapital" Volume 1, which was his theory of the Capitalist system and how it was doomed to fail. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1914 | Bollywood director and producer, G. P. Sippy was born. His famous works as a producer and director include Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Andaz (1971) and Mr India (1961). (Image: Wikipedia)

    1923 | Eminent lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1939 | The World’s first practical helicopter, the VS-300 took a tethered flight in Connecticut, United States. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1956 | Tech giant IBM introduced the first commercial computer, the RAMAC 305. It had a hard drive that used magnetic disk storage and weighed over a ton. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1959 | Soviet Union's Luna-2 space probe became the first spacecraft to crash land on the Moon. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1998 | Microsoft was declared as the biggest company in the world as it was valued at USD 261 billion on the New York stock exchange. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2000 | Former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a joint meeting of both houses of the US Senate. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2017 | Popular singer/music producer, Selena Gomez revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant, as she was suffering from lupus. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2017 | About 19 people were killed when a boat capsized on the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18)

