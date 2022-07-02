On This Day: Simla Agreement was signed, Subhas Chandra Bose was arrested



1964 | US President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which intended to end discrimination based on race, colour, religion, or national origin.



1972 | On July 2 1972, the Simla Agreement was signed between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of Pakistan. The agreement was a peace treaty and a comprehensive blueprint for good neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan.



1937 | Iconic aviators Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan disappeared on July 2, 1937, flying over the Pacific Ocean en route to Howland Island.



1940 | Indian independence leader Subhas Chandra Bose was arrested by the British and detained in Calcutta.



1989 | Tiananmen Square student leader Wang Dan was arrested and imprisoned for spreading counterrevolutionary propaganda.



1998| The second book of the Harry Potter series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" was published by Bloomsbury in the UK.