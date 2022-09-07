On This Day: Neerja Bhanot was born, the Interpol was formed and more

SUMMARY On September 7, 1963, Neerja Bhanot, who died while saving the lives of the passengers of the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 was born. An Ashoka Chakra award winner, Neerja was a head purser of the flight which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan on September 5, 1986. She was killed by the hijackers while trying to save the passengers. On the same day in 1940, the German forces started strategically bombing the United Kingdom and London for 57 days, using the Luftwaffe aircrafts. The bombing killed over 20,000 people and destroyed over a million homes in the city. Here are some more historical events that took place on September 7.

1888 | Edith Eleanor McLean became the first baby to be placed in an incubator at the State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1904 | The British in Tibet forced the 13th Dalai Lama to sign a treaty which granted Britain trading posts in Tibet and provided a guarantee that Tibet will not concede territory to other foreign powers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1923 | Interpol forms in Vienna, Austria to facilitate international police co-operation. Today Interpol through its global police communication system, database, and training provides specific assistance in cross-border operations. (Image: Interpol LinkedIn)

1936 | The last surviving Tasmanian Tiger died marking the extinction of the species. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1977 | US President Jimmy Carter and Panama's General Omar Torrijos signed the Panama Canal treaties, which guaranteed Panama control of the Panama Canal after the year 1999. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2013 | Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the plans to develop a new 'Silk Road Economic Belt' as a part of the Belt and Road Initiative, during his visit to Kazakhstan. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2020 | India overtook Brazil to record the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 4.2 million registered cases of the infection. (Image: Shutterstock)