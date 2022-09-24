Today in history: Mangalyaan entered Mars orbit in first attempt; Honda Motor Company was founded and more

SUMMARY On September 24, 2014, ISRO’s orbiter Mangalyaan was inserted into Martian orbit in its first attempt, making India the first Asian country to have successfully launched its Mars orbiter mission and the first country to enter the Martian orbit in the first attempt. Mangalyaan was originally made to last just six months, but it is still going and can potentially last more than a decade in Martian orbit. On the same day in 1932, the Poona Pact was signed between Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi for the rights of untouchables and depressed classes. The Poona Pact was signed in the Yerwada Central Jail, Pune when Gandhiji was undertaking a fast against the British government's decision to grant separate electorates for the 'Depressed classes'. Here are some more historical events that make September 24 a special day in world history.

1 / 8

1932 | The Poona Pact was signed between Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi for the rights of untouchables and depressed classes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 8

1948 | The Honda Motor Company was founded in Japan by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. (Image: Honda Global)

3 / 8

1952 | Popular American fast food restaurant chain KFC opened its first franchise. (KFC Global)

4 / 8

1960 | The first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ‘USS Enterprise’ was launched by the United States Navy. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 8

2002 | A couple of terrorists attacked Akshardham Temple in Gujarat killing 30 people and injuring another 80. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 8

2009 | The Chandrayaan-1 probe found traces of water across the surface of large parts of the moon. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 8

2018 | India's 100th airport, Pakyong Airport was inaugurated in the Himalayan mountains at 1,400 meters by PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 8

2020 | Jennifer Aniston's record as the fastest person to reach 1 million followers on Instagram was broken by David Attenborough. (Image: Shutterstock)