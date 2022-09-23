On This Day: End of Indo-Pak war, discovery of Neptune and more

SUMMARY On September 23, 1965, the Indo-Pak war came to an end after the United Nations Security Council called for an unconditional ceasefire on the previous day. This war, unlike the previous conflict in 1947-48, was fought on many fronts and saw aerial combat between India and Pakistan for the first time. Both the USA and the USSR intervened diplomatically to prevent further escalation. On the same day in 2009, India successfully launched seven satellites including six from foreign countries and the Indian satellite Ocean Sat-2, underlining ISRO’s ambitions in the space business. The Ocean Sat-2 was launched for monitoring ocean patterns and identifying fishing zones, and enhancing the capability of the first Ocean Sat launched in 1999. Here are some more historical events that make September 23, a special day in world history.

1846 | The planet Neptune was first observed by Johann Gottfried Galle and Heinrich d'Arrest. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1889 | Japanese gaming company Nintendo was founded by entrepreneur Fusajiro Yamauchi as a card company called Nintendo Koppai. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1932 | Saudi Arabia was formed by Abdulaziz Ibn Saud after merging the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1955 | Pakistan signs the Pact of Baghdad also known as The Middle East Treaty Organization (METO). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1965 | The Indo-Pak war ended after the United Nations Security Council called for an unconditional ceasefire from both sides the previous day. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1994 | Iconic film ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman was released. (Image: Warner Bros Entertainment/Youtube)

2009 | The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed seven satellites in orbit, including the Indian satellite Ocean Sat-2. (Image: Shutterstock)

2018 | Indian PM Narendra Modi launched ‘Modicare’, free healthcare for 500 million, dubbed the world’s biggest healthcare program. (Image: AP)

2019 | Climate change activist Greta Thunberg scolded world leaders “How Dare You” at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York for the delay in addressing climate change. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)