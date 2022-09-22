On This Day: India-Pakistan ceasefire came into effect; first National Geographic Magazine was published and more

SUMMARY On September 22, 1965, in the battle between India and Pakistan, an unconditional ceasefire from both India and Pakistan was brokered by the United Nations Security Council leading to the end of the war the next day. On the same day in 1980, Iraq invaded Iran. The Iran-Iraq war is thought to be one of the deadliest and longest conventional wars of the 20th Century. It lasted seven years with no decisive victory and massive losses, both in terms of human lives and the economy. Here are some more historical events that make September 22 a special day in world history.

1869 | Indian Social reformer, educator, and independence activist, VS Srinivasa Sastri was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1888 | The first National Geographic magazine was published. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1896 | Queen Victoria surpassed her grandfather, King George III, as the (then) longest reigning monarch of Britain. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1979 | The Vela satellite detected a series of bright flashes over the Indian Ocean, which was supposed to be caused by nuclear tests performed by Israel. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1965 | India and Pakistan ceasefire went into effect. (Image: Shutterstock)

1980 | Iraq invaded Iran in an attempt to control the Shatt al-Arab waterway leading to a deadly war. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1994 | Popular TV show, ‘Friends’ created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, debuted on NBC. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2014 | NASA's MAVEN space probe successfully entered into orbit over the planet Mars. (Image: NASA)

2019 | US President Donald Trump holds “Howdy, Modi!” a mass rally for PM Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2021 | WHO warns urgent action is needed on air pollution, as it is on a par with the damage caused by smoking and a poor diet and has become the cause of seven million premature deaths a year. (Image: Shutterstock)