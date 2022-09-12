On This Day, September 12: Battle of Saragarhi was fought, JFK got married and more

On September 12, 1897, the Battle of Saragarhi was fought between 21 British Raj Sikh soldiers led by Havildar Ishar Singh at Tirah, North-West Frontier Province, and thousands of Orakzai and Afridi tribesmen. Considered one of the finest last stands in military history, the 21 soldiers were able to hold the fort for seven hours. Together, they killed 200 tribals and injured 600. Apart from the famous battle, some other events that happened on September 12 are as follows.

1814: Admission of the Genevan republic to the ranks of the Swiss cantons happened.

1934: Three countries -- Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – inked the Treaty of Understanding and Cooperation to provide mutual defence against Nazi Germany.

1940: Four teenage boys stumbled upon 1,500 engravings and 600 paintings from prehistoric ages on the walls of the Lascaux cave in Montignac, France. (CreditL Phy.org)

1943: After Italian Fascist leader, Benito Mussolini was arrested and imprisoned in a hotel high on the Gran Sasso d’Italia, German commandos helped him escape to Munich during World War II.

1953: US President John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island. There were more than 800 guests who attended the wedding.

1959: The Soviet Union launched Luna 2, originally named the Second Soviet Cosmic Rocket, which was its first space probe to hit the Moon.

1974: The Derg, a committee of revolutionary soldiers, deposed Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia.

1977: South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko died from injuries caused in police custody. He later became an international martyr for South African Black nationalism. (Credit: CNN)

1992: US astronaut, doctor and engineer Mae Jemison became the first Black woman to fly in space as part of the seven crew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour on the STS-47 Spacelab J mission. (Credit: AP)

2021: The ruling Taliban government in Afghanistan said women will be allowed to study in universities but in gender-segregated classrooms and that the Islamic dress code will be mandatory.