On This Day: Amitabh Bachchan awarded ‘Actor of the Century’; Nawaz Sharif returned from exile and more

SUMMARY On September 10, 2001, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the 'Actor of The Century' award at the Alexandria International Film Festival in Egypt for his contribution to the world of cinema. On the same day in 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (the world’s largest particle collider) conducted its first test operation. The 18-mile (27 km) experimental machine, which passes through the French-Swiss border, discovered the Higgs Boson particle (the god particle), an elementary particle in physics. Here are some more events that make September 10 a special day in world history.

1846 | American inventor Elias Howe was granted the US patent for a lockstitch sewing machine. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1945 | A chicken named “Mike the Headless Chicken” was decapitated in Colorado, US and it went on to survive another 18 months without a head. (Image: miketheheadlesschicken.org)

1948 | Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman played his last first-class cricket innings in England. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1999 | Iconic film "Fight Club", based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt premiered at the Venice Film Festival. (Image: Youtube)

2004 | "Crash" directed by Paul Haggis premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. It won the Best Picture award at the 2006 Oscars. (Image: Amazon)

2007 | Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan for the first time after seven years in exile. (Image: Shutterstock)

2008 | Large Hadron Collider (the world’s largest particle collider) conducted its first test operation. (Image: Shutterstock)

2011 | Samantha Stosur became the first Australian to win a Grand Slam title since 1980 after beating Serena Williams at the US Open. (Image: Shutterstock)

2018 | UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an urgent climate change conference saying that "climate change moving faster than we are.” (Image: Shutterstock)

2019 | Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma steps down as the Alibaba chairman and is succeeded by Daniel Zhang. (Image: Shutterstock)