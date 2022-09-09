On This Day: Queen Elizabeth II became Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch, North Korea was established and more

SUMMARY On September 9 1948, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was proclaimed, with the help of the USSR, setting the stage for the Korean War. On the same day in 2015, Queen Elizabeth II surpassed Queen Victoria to become the longest reigning monarch of Britain. Here are some more historical events that took place on September 9.

1836 | Iconic author Ralph Waldo Emerson published one of his most influential essays "Nature" in the US. (Image: Shutterstock)

1839 | English scientist and astronomer John Herschel took the first-ever glass plate photograph. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1888 | The famous Easter Island / Rapa Nui (famous for the monolithic human figures) in the Pacific was annexed by Chile. (Image: Shutterstock)

1948 | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was proclaimed, with the help of the USSR. (Image: Shutterstock)

1960 | Pakistan’s hockey team ends India's run of 6 consecutive Olympic field hockey gold medals with a 1-0 win at the Rome Games. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1975 | NASA’s Viking 2 Mars probe was launched. (Image: NASA)

1976 | Marxist revolutionary Mao Zedong died at the age of 82. He emerged as the undisputed Chinese Communist Party leader after the Long March in 1934-35 and dominated China in the period after the communist takeover in 1949. (Image: Shutterstock)

2012 | Serena Williams won her fourth US Open title beating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. (Image: Shutterstock)

2019 | Poet John Milton's original copy of Shakespeare's First Folio of 1623 was discovered to be survived with his annotations. Potentially, the world's most important modern literary discovery. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)