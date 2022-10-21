On This Day: Provisional Government of Free India was announced, Nobel Prize awarded to Pablo Neruda and more

SUMMARY On October 21, 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose (Netaji) announced the establishment of the Provisional Government of Free India to his followers. The government was established in exile and that too by Indians in exile in Singapore. The government was called Azad Hind or Free India. On the same day in 1959, 20 Indian troops were attacked by the Chinese in Ladakh. Ten Indian policemen were martyred while seven other troops were imprisoned by the Chinese, but they managed to escape later. On November 28, 1959, the dead bodies of the martyred policemen were handed over to India by the Chinese troops. Their cremation was held with full dignity and October 21 was declared National Police Commemoration Day in India, in their honour. Here are some other historical events that make October 21 a significant date in world history.

1296 | Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji took the throne of Delhi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1931 | Famous Indian actor and director Shammi Kapoor was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1951 | The Bhartiya Jana Sangh was established by Syama Prasad Mukherjee. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1959 | 20 Indian troops were attacked by the Chinese in Ladakh. Ten Indian policemen were martyred while seven other troops were imprisoned by the Chinese, but they managed to escape later. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

1971 | Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to Pablo Neruda. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1990 | In an iconic event, Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna crashed his McLaren into his rival during the Japanese Grand Prix to clinch his second Formula 1 World Drivers Championship. (Image: Reuters)

2012 | Famous Indian filmmaker and the romance king of Bollywood Yash Chopra passed away. (Image: Reuters)

2013 | The Parliament of Canada conferred Honorary Canadian citizenship on Malala Yousafzai. (Image: Reuters)

2017 | The Spanish government suspended Catalonia's autonomy during a deepening political crisis over the region's push for independence. (Image: Reuters)