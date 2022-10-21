    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Provisional Government of Free India was announced, Nobel Prize awarded to Pablo Neruda and more

    On This Day: Provisional Government of Free India was announced, Nobel Prize awarded to Pablo Neruda and more

    On This Day: Provisional Government of Free India was announced, Nobel Prize awarded to Pablo Neruda and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    On October 21, 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose (Netaji) announced the establishment of the Provisional Government of Free India to his followers. The government was established in exile and that too by Indians in exile in Singapore. The government was called Azad Hind or Free India. On the same day in 1959, 20 Indian troops were attacked by the Chinese in Ladakh. Ten Indian policemen were martyred while seven other troops were imprisoned by the Chinese, but they managed to escape later. On November 28, 1959, the dead bodies of the martyred policemen were handed over to India by the Chinese troops. Their cremation was held with full dignity and October 21 was declared National Police Commemoration Day in India, in their honour. Here are some other historical events that make October 21 a significant date in world history.

    1 / 9

     1296 |  Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji took the throne of Delhi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2 / 9

    1931 | Famous Indian actor and director Shammi Kapoor was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    3 / 9

    1951 | The Bhartiya Jana Sangh was established by Syama Prasad Mukherjee. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    4 / 9

    1959 | 20 Indian troops were attacked by the Chinese in Ladakh. Ten Indian policemen were martyred while seven other troops were imprisoned by the Chinese, but they managed to escape later. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

    5 / 9

    1971 | Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to Pablo Neruda. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    6 / 9

    1990 | In an iconic event, Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna crashed his McLaren into his rival during the Japanese Grand Prix to clinch his second Formula 1 World Drivers Championship. (Image: Reuters)

    7 / 9

    2012 | Famous Indian filmmaker and the romance king of Bollywood Yash Chopra passed away. (Image: Reuters)

    8 / 9

    2013 | The Parliament of Canada conferred Honorary Canadian citizenship on Malala Yousafzai. (Image: Reuters)

    9 / 9

    2017 | The Spanish government suspended Catalonia's autonomy during a deepening political crisis over the region's push for independence. (Image: Reuters)

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Police Commemoration Day 2022: All you need to know

    Next Article

    UK opposition party leader calls for general election after Truss resignation

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng